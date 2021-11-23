Cast of ‘POWER Book II: Ghost’ Tease What Fans Can Expect As Season 2 Kicks Off [EUR Exclusive]

*The second season of the hit STARZ crime drama series “POWER Book II: Ghost,” premiered globally on Sunday, and we got a chance to unpack this season with some of the show’s stars.

“POWER Book II: Ghost” begins its second season with Tariq St. Patrick still running from a legacy that haunts him. Forced into the choice to take the life of his professor, Jabari Reynolds, Tariq finds himself drifting further from that which he’s been fighting to protect: his family. With Tasha in witness protection, Tariq knows he must sacrifice anything to save what’s left of his family. Unable to do it alone, he turns to those wielding power and influence: Davis MacLean and his new partner, Cooper Saxe, as well as Rashad Tate. All of these options come with a steep price, so it’s back to business with the Tejadas. However, with two murders involving Stansfield, Monet Tejada has to question if Tariq is what’s best for her family as she seeks to protect her nephew’s professional basketball prospects at all costs. Her kids, Dru and Diana, question her moves as she grows more distracted, especially when Monet goes as far as trusting Cane again despite his actions against the family. In doing so, Monet finds herself in bed with Mecca, a man who wants to show her a whole new world, potentially at the cost of destroying her old one, forcing Monet to lean on Tariq, who must decide what he really wants and what he’s going to sacrifice to get it.

When we caught up with series stars Michael Rainey Jr., Gianni Paolo, Alix Lapri, Shane Johnson, Larenz Tate, Woody McClain, Daniel Sunjata and Berto Colon, they teased more about what fans can expect. Check out our 3-part video interview with the cast below.

“POWER Book II: Ghost” airs Sunday night on STARZ.