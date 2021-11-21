Romeo Miller Wants to Help Adoptees After Filming ‘Who is Christmas Eve?’ | WATCH

*Bounce is bringing you an original Christmas love story with a twist. “Who Is Christmas Eve?” introduces the audience to Eve Simons (Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd, Power Book II: Ghost, Hawaii Five-O).

30 years ago, Eve was abandoned as an infant on the steps of a church on Christmas Eve. Now, struggling to move forward with her life, she embarks on a search to uncover the mystery of her birth.

Eve is helped by her boyfriend Chris (Romeo Miller, The Mix, EOTB, Romeo!, Empire) and famed investigative genealogist Pamela Slaton (Juliana Harkavy, Arrow). The movie is inspired by the investigative work of the real-life Slaton, who serves as an executive producer.

EURweb correspondent Jill Munroe talked with Slaton about why she decided a Christmas movie was how she wanted to share her story of reuniting adoptees with their birth parents and Romeo on the impact this film has had on his philanthropy.

“The Christmas aspect is when people are hurting the most,” said Slaton. “That’s when people feel separation. So whatever I do in the media, it’s all about messaging. I want people to know that they are heard, that they are understood, and that they aren’t alone. And to try to touch that group of people – adoptees, foster kids – during a time that can be extremely painful, that would be a great opportunity.”

Romeo stars alongside Hurd as her supportive boyfriend, Chris, who wants nothing more than to help Eve through this process. Since Romeo comes from a big family, I wanted to know what he learned about adoption through the process.

For Romeo, it was a surprise that it could be triggering for some people even during the happiest time of the year. “It gave me an awareness and made me want to dive in and do more as far as philanthropy work.”

Romeo isn’t the only rap royalty appearing in the film, rapper Darryl McDaniels (DMC) of RUN-DMC fame makes a cameo appearance as himself in it. Although McDaniels discovered at the age of 35 that he was adopted, Slaton helped to reunite him with his birth mother.

The film premieres during National Adoption Month on Sunday, November 21 at 8:00 pm ET and a west coast premiere at 9 pm PT.