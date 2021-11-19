Taylor Swift, Whitney Houston Fans Argue Over Who is Better Singer

*Fans of Taylor Swift and Whitney Houston are sparring on Twitter over who is the better artist.

Here’s more from The New York Post:

Curses and epithets are being tossed around on Twitter between the ferocious fan camps of the 31-year old “Cardigan” crooner and the late “I Will Always Love You” chanteuse. And the digitally dueling sides both insist that their preferred musical powerhouse is more talented than the other.

“Whitney Houston is better than Taylor Swift by a long shot. This shouldn’t even be a question,” a die-hard devotee of the six-time Grammy winning singer said. “…Taylor’s talent is in her song writing abilities,” a Swift stan stated in part. “From the music to the lyrics, she is a complete artist.”

The debate sparked after Barstool Sports staffers Brandon Walker, Eric “Barstool Nate” Nathan and Kelly Keegs discussed the divas in a viral video. Check out the clip below.

Who’s the greater female singer, Whitney Houston or Taylor Swift? Also who wins the tag team match of @kellykeegs & @BarstoolNate VS @BWalkerSEC at @roughnrowdy? pic.twitter.com/oXZyH7ushq — Viva La Stool (@VivaLaStool) November 15, 2021

In the post, Walker argued that Houston “belongs on the Mt. Rushmore of female singers.” Nathan and Keegs praised Swift for her vocals and award-winning songwriting skills. Keegs called the 11-time Grammy winner a “goddess” and “our lord and savior.”

“Taylor Swift and Whitney Houston shouldn’t even be mentioned in the same sentence,” one person tweeted in response to the clip, per the report. “Y’all really comparing The Voice Whitney Houston to Taylor Swift?? What fresh level of hell is this??,” said another.

Houston died at 48 in 2012 due to drug-related complications.

Swift recently released a short film version of her single “All Too Well” off her new “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album. Fans believe the track is about Taylor’s ex, actor Jake Gyllenhaal. There’s a lyric in the song that says “And I left my scarf there at your sister’s house / And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now.”

Music icon Dionne Warwick caught wind of the song and responded on Twitter.

“If that young man has Taylor’s scarf he should return it,” Warwick tweeted.

“It does not belong to you,” she added. “Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake.”