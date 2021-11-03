Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Ratings for ‘Wendy Williams Show’ Jump Amid Her Hiatus

By Ny MaGee
Wendy Williams is getting roasted on social media for her recent segment on TikTok star Swavy’s death.

*Season 14 of “The Wendy Williams Show” is rolling on without her as the beloved host continues to take time off to sort out her health issues.

The new season kicked off last month and as reported by New York Post, the ratings jumped 33% for the week ending Oct. 24, according to TheWrap.

Here’s more from the outlet:

The Season 13 (delayed) premiere week posted a 0.8 rating, up from the previous week’s 0.5. The syndicated talk show had been in reruns, which of course helps explain away at least some of the ratings gain. The same week last year received a 0.9 rating — though overall downward trends make it difficult to assign blame or praise to this particular performance.

The new season premiered on Oct. 18 with guest hosts Devyn Simone, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister, and Michael Yo. Leah Remini also hosted for four days.

Sherri Shepherd has been tapped to guest host the daytime program from Nov. 1 – Nov. 5.

“I can’t even believe it. I am so thankful Wendy trusted me enough to host her show. And Wendy please get well, because that purple chair — that’s your chair. You’re supposed to be in it. So get well soon, girl,” the actress said in a video she shared on Instagram. “I am very thankful that the producers are trusting me enough to host for a third time.”

Shepherd will host this week as Williams remains on hiatus amid ongoing health issues stemming from Graves’ disease. She is not expected to return to her show this month. 

“Wendy’s shoes are hard to fill, so we needed to find the right fit,” executive producer David Perler said in a statement when Remini was announced as guest host. “Leah will bring a lot of fun and energy to our viewers with a few surprises along the way.”

“She is making progress, but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition,” the statement continued. “It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

