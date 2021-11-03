Wednesday, November 3, 2021
DARE Records Artist Karima’s ‘Redeemer’ Leaps to No. 15 on the Billboard Chart | WATCH

By Gwendolyn Quinn
KarimaPhoto3
Karima (Photo Courtesy of DARE Records)

*Karima, the Dove Award-winning and Grammy-nominated recording artist’s current single “Redeemer” leaps to No. 15 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart, after more than 20 weeks on the charts.

Written by Nicole C. Mullen, “Redeemer” is Karima’s offering of the international Christian anthem, with production by Grammy Award-winning super-producer Aaron Lindsey. To listen to “Redeemer,” check out Karima’s official music video.

Since the release of “Redeemer,” Karima has not only garnered support from key radio announcers and program directors but she has also been supported by other key influencers including celebrity top music spinner D-Nice, who has single-handedly introduced Karima’s record to a multi-genre, intergenerational audience of music lovers and followers. On numerous occasions, he has included the song in his live sets – often playing it back-to-back – on various shows including the Sunday praise and worship version on his popular Club Quarantine live stream on Instagram and Facebook, where Karima has also appeared as a guest, and joined him on his highly-publicized Hollywood Bowl concert lineup this summer.

“Karima’s ‘Redeemer’ is a song that resonates in your spirit long after you hear it,” says DARE Records Radio Promotions representative Damon D Stewart. “The production is on another level and the message is powerful. We are grateful that radio is believing in the song the way we do.”

In-between concert dates and church appearances, Karima, recently lent her support via a social media campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. She also oversees the career of her 16-year-old uber-talented daughter Karly, who is a visual artist.

A culinarian and songwriter, Karima is the co-founder and lead vocalist of the award-winning Contemporary Gospel trio Virtue, also featuring her sisters Ebony Holland and Heather Martin. Karima recorded seven studio albums with Virtue and her solo debut, Just Karima.

Follow Karima on FaceBook and Instagram.

Gwendolyn Quinn
Gwendolyn Quinn is an award-winning media consultant with a career spanning over 25 years. She is the founder and creator of the African American Public Relations Collective (AAPRC) and the Global Communicator. Her weekly columns, “Inside Broadway,” “The Living Legends Series,” and “My Person of the Week” are published with EURWEB.com. She is also a contributor to BE.com, BE Pulse (via Medium.com) and the Huffington Post. Quinn is also a contributor to "Souls Revealed" and "Handle Your Entertainment Business." She is the curator of The Living Legends Foundation’s “The State of Black Music and Beyond” essay series published on the Huffington Post. Contact her at [email protected]

