Tuesday, November 2, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Jody Watley Wows SoFi Stadium Crowd with National Anthem at LA Chargers vs. New England Patriots Game!

By Fisher Jack
0

Jody Watley singing National Anthem
Jody Watley sings Nat’l Anthem at LA Chargers vs. New England Patriots Game on 10-31-21

*On Sunday, October 3(10-31-21), singer Jody Watley wowed the SoFi Stadium crowd with the National Anthem at the LA Chargers vs. New England Patriots game.

Nearly 70 thousand attendees were able to catch the beloved and stunning Grammy Award-winning icon delivering an incredible performance at the unprecedented and unparalleled sports and entertainment facility in Inglewood, California. Watley received non-stop cheers from the audience at the game.

The avid sports aficionado, pop and R&B singer recently released a surprise EP entitled, Renderings, which consists of five tracks, kicking off with the brand new anthem groove, Not A Single Day Goes By, seamlessly shifting to other thoughtful tracks including “Whenever” and the empowering “A Beautiful Life” remixed by internationally renowned DJ/Producer Alex Di Cio’.

Following up on recent critically acclaimed releases, The Healing, and the Top 5 UK Soul release, Winter Nights EP, Jody Watley brings on Renderings EP – The Alex Di Ciò Remixes, a collection of uplifting songs penned by Watley and longtime collaborator Rodney Lee.

Renderings, the mini collection of dance mixes, is now available on all digital platforms via the Avitone Recordings label imprint.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: JAY-Z Gives Dame Dash His Props During Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Jody Watley on sidelene at So-Fi Stadium
In celebration of her 35th anniversary of the release of her solo debut blockbuster single, Looking For A New Love, singer, Jody Watley dons Number 87, the year of its release.

After positioning herself as one of dance music’s most prominent and authentic female artists, the iconic powerhouse’s discography includes numerous global chart-topping hits.

Hits such as Looking for a New Love, Don’t You Want Me, Some Kind of Lover, and Still a Thrill have earned her multiple hits and awards.

This month, Watley celebrates the 35th anniversary of the release of her solo debut blockbuster single, Looking For A New Love. The platinum-selling single was nominated for American Music Awards, NAACP Image Awards to name a few.

Her debut album produced three top-ten singles on the US Billboard Hot 100: Some Kind of Lover, large Grammy Nominated, Looking for a New Love and Don’t You Want Me, 4 Top 10 R&B Singles including Still A Thrill: All Top 10 Hot Club Play Singles countless nominations and subsequently garnering the Best New Artist Grammy and becoming an instant influential style template for many.

As a solo artist, she has 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten Singles, 13 Number 1 Dance Singles, 2 R&B Number 1’s, 15 Top 40 Singles. Gold and platinum albums, 2007 Billboard Dance Lifetime Achievement, 2017 recipient of the Black Music Honors Crossover Music Icon Award, 2018 Billboard Magazine – Top Dance Artists of All Time and Top 60 Hot 100 Female Artists of All Time and nominations from the American Music Awards, MTV Awards, NAACP Awards and Soul Train Awards.

You can connect with Jody Watley on her social media platforms: @jodywatley
source: BNM Publicity Group

Previous articleDeion Sanders Hospitalized – Cause UNKNOWN + Recovering from Foot Surgery
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO