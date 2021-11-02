*On Sunday, October 3(10-31-21), singer Jody Watley wowed the SoFi Stadium crowd with the National Anthem at the LA Chargers vs. New England Patriots game.

Nearly 70 thousand attendees were able to catch the beloved and stunning Grammy Award-winning icon delivering an incredible performance at the unprecedented and unparalleled sports and entertainment facility in Inglewood, California. Watley received non-stop cheers from the audience at the game.

The avid sports aficionado, pop and R&B singer recently released a surprise EP entitled, Renderings, which consists of five tracks, kicking off with the brand new anthem groove, Not A Single Day Goes By, seamlessly shifting to other thoughtful tracks including “Whenever” and the empowering “A Beautiful Life” remixed by internationally renowned DJ/Producer Alex Di Cio’.

Following up on recent critically acclaimed releases, The Healing, and the Top 5 UK Soul release, Winter Nights EP, Jody Watley brings on Renderings EP – The Alex Di Ciò Remixes, a collection of uplifting songs penned by Watley and longtime collaborator Rodney Lee.

Renderings, the mini collection of dance mixes, is now available on all digital platforms via the Avitone Recordings label imprint.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: JAY-Z Gives Dame Dash His Props During Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

After positioning herself as one of dance music’s most prominent and authentic female artists, the iconic powerhouse’s discography includes numerous global chart-topping hits.

Hits such as Looking for a New Love, Don’t You Want Me, Some Kind of Lover, and Still a Thrill have earned her multiple hits and awards.

This month, Watley celebrates the 35th anniversary of the release of her solo debut blockbuster single, Looking For A New Love. The platinum-selling single was nominated for American Music Awards, NAACP Image Awards to name a few.

Her debut album produced three top-ten singles on the US Billboard Hot 100: Some Kind of Lover, large Grammy Nominated, Looking for a New Love and Don’t You Want Me, 4 Top 10 R&B Singles including Still A Thrill: All Top 10 Hot Club Play Singles countless nominations and subsequently garnering the Best New Artist Grammy and becoming an instant influential style template for many.

As a solo artist, she has 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten Singles, 13 Number 1 Dance Singles, 2 R&B Number 1’s, 15 Top 40 Singles. Gold and platinum albums, 2007 Billboard Dance Lifetime Achievement, 2017 recipient of the Black Music Honors Crossover Music Icon Award, 2018 Billboard Magazine – Top Dance Artists of All Time and Top 60 Hot 100 Female Artists of All Time and nominations from the American Music Awards, MTV Awards, NAACP Awards and Soul Train Awards.

You can connect with Jody Watley on her social media platforms: @jodywatley

source: BNM Publicity Group