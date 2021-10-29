Friday, October 29, 2021
Regina King Immortalized with the Greats in Hand/Foot-print Ceremony at Chinese Theater | EURexclusivePhotos!

By Fisher Jack
Regina King footprintSW_5442 ret writing best
Regina King writes her thoughts at hand/foot print ceremony at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood

*Regina King – an Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actress – joins the greats at the TCL Chinese Theater Hollywood Walk of Fame as she is now immortalized after the cement hand/foot-print ceremony.

This amazing young lady from Black LA expressed her trip as little girl to Grauman’s Chinese theater …

“I remember that I was looking for Bette Davis’ hand and footprints. That’s all I wanted to see. But the thing that struck me was why it took me so long to find her footprints is because I kept getting hit with someone else’s,” said King.

At the ceremony Regina King etched on her immortal cement the words: “No place like home!

Regina King footprintSW_5789 Regina King hand nd footprint cement case No Place Like Home - SW4x6
‘No Place like Home’ is what Regina King wrote at her hand/foot print ceremony

“A lot of people are gonna see this and they’re going to think it comes from The Wizard of Oz,’ but it comes from my beginning ‘227,’ where the theme song started off ‘no place like home’ ‘cuz this is home,” said King. “And I’m gonna be home forever and ever and ever and ever!”

Regina King footprintSW_5628 regina reina ian mom family red carpet excellent copy
Regina King and her family at ceremony

Regina King was accompanied by her mom Gloria King, sister Reina King and son Ian Alexander Jr with a host of friends and family. Regina stars in the riveting new film “The Harder they Fall” which brought out producer James Lassiter and director/writer/producer Jeymes Samuel to the ceremony.

Regina King footprintSW_6002 gent Jeymes samuel Regina James Lassiter
Jeymes samuel – Regina – James Lassiter

King’s film credits include John Singleton’s film’s “Poetic Justice,” “Boyz n the Hood” and “Higher Learning.” Other television and film credits include: “Jerry McGuire” as wife to Cuba Gooding Jr., “Friday,” “Enemy of the State,” “Ray,” “BoonDocks,” “American Crime Southland.” Her performance in “If Beale Street Could Talk” earned her a Golden Globe award and Oscar for best supporting actress. HBO’s “Watchmen received widespread critical acclaim and won 11 Emmy awards, it highlighted the 1921 Tulsa race slaughter. King’s debut as director for “One Night in Miami” helped the film to receive an Oscar nomination. This powerhouse woman has no limits in her talent and love for the arts. During her busy schedule she has taken time to speak and encourage the youth at LA’s Dorsey High School with peace through education. She is always learning and empowering others.

Regina King footprintSW_5710 Regina King - Ava DuVernay sw
Ava DuVernay and Regina King

“It is a sight to see the force of your connection and care and creativity and desire for community is a marvel,” filmmaker, Ava DuVernay passionately told King at the ceremony. “It’s been a pleasure to be in your orbit. Your talent knows no bounces (and) my heart is full (knowing) that millions of people who visit this location will get emotional will forever know your name among the Hollywood greats. I hope they will be empowered and lifted up by the energy that is given to them by knowing that you existed that you made sure that we as black women existed on film and television and they may feel compelled to pursue their passion as you have. Congratulations my beautiful friend…you make us all better for it!”

Regina King footprintSW_5493 handprint eyes camera ret excellent 4x6sw
Regina King at hand/foot-print ceremony

Regina King footprintSW_5574 westside hands laughing 4x6sw
Regina King with big laugh at hand/foot print ceremony

Regina King footprintSW_6163 Steven Regina ret best crop
Regina King and super talented photographer Steven Williams who took all the pics in this article

Fisher Jack

