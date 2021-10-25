Monday, October 25, 2021
Freeway Mourns Death of Daughter a Year After Losing Son: ‘This Pain Is Unimaginable’

Freeway and his kids
Photo via Twitter

*Philadelphia rapper Freeway is mourning the loss of his daughter Harmony, who has died at age 21 following a battle with cancer.

The hip-hop icon took to Instagram Sunday morning to post an emotional tribute to his daughter.

“You know the saying sugar and spice and everything nice, well that’s my Harmony!” he captioned a video of her dancing at her 21st birthday party. “I promise y’all she was the sweetest most kind most caring generous loving adorable person I know. Allah Really blessed me putting her in my life. I love her so much and this hurts so bad.”

Freeway continued, “This video was February of this year on her 21st birthday. Even though she was fighting cancer she was always happy and always smiling and she always brightened up my day. She truly was my best friend and I don’t know what I’m gonna do this pain is unimaginable.”

READ MORE: Teen Son of Rapper Freeway Has Died: ‘A Pain Like I Never felt’

 

Harmony’s death comes a year after Freeway’s son, Jihad, died following accidental drug intoxication. 

“God knows I try my best to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt. Please cherish your time and your love ones because we’re not promise the next breath,” Freeway wrote last August, captioning a picture of Jihad and himself at his son’s graduation. “I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the highest level of paradise. Ameen Please make dua for him & my family.”

The teenager reportedly followed in his father’s footsteps, recording music under the name SnowHadd.

 

During an appearance on Jeezy’s The (Re)Session podcast last November, Freeway opened up about how his faith helped him cope with losing a child. 

“It’s like what I told you about Islam and about God,” he explained. “Without that, I don’t know where I would be at right now. But my faith in God and my understanding in God really got me through.”

Freeway added, “They say God tests the ones he loves. He must love me because I’ve been getting hit with a lot of tests.”

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: The K-pop Band
