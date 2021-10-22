‘Batwoman’ Actor Camrus Johnson Says Former Co-star Ruby Rose Was ‘Fired’ from Series

*“Batwoman” star Camrus Johnson said his former co-star Ruby Rose was fired from the show.

“Yeah fam, she was fired,” he said on Twitter Wednesday night. His comments come after Rose detailed allegations of workplace misconduct on the set of the CW series.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, Rose explained: “what really happened on that set.”

“[Former Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman] Peter Roth, you are first up,” Rose began. “You are chapter one. not sure if you left after getting promoted to the highest position because you couldn’t stop making young women steam your pants, around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants or if you left after putting a private investigator on me who you fired as soon as the report didn’t fit your narrative. either way, when it comes to you, there’s already an army waiting for u.”

Rose also noted that she suffered a neck injury on set that required surgery. Her doctors also found a tumor and a “broken rib split in two.”

“Imagine having to take a pay cut to play a passion project and being so excited about Comic-Con and then being told they would not adjust the schedule so I could attend,” she wrote. “But then saying ‘we won’t announce it, you have to.”

Rose went on to unpack what lead up to her exiting the show. On her Instagram stories, she accused showrunner Caroline Dries of deliberately delaying production shut down amid the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

“[Caroline Dries] has no heart and wanted us to finish the season throughout the pandemic and I told her it was a bad idea,” Rose wrote. “I told her everyone was too distracted, constantly checking Covid updates checking on friends and seeing riverdale, the flash and super girl shut down already, i felt something bad would happen and [Dries] maybe visited the set 4 times in a year… UNHEARD OF..”

Rose also called out former co-star Dougray Scott, who she said “hurt a female stunt double,” and “yelled like a little bitch at women, and was a nightmare.” Rose said Scott “left when he wanted, and arrived when he wanted, and abused women.”

Johnson called Rose’s account “a lot of lies”.

“Since it was claimed she ‘walked away’ last year I’m sure some of you may be pretty confused or upset, and even moreso that a lot of lies were spread today. Just know we have a lot of great souls working on this show and none of this changes that. From the top to the bottom,” he tweeted.

Warner Bros. TV issued a statement in response to Rose’s allegations.

“Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio,” the statement reads. “The truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.”