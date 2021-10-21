Illegal Immigrant with History of Violence Arrested After Raping Woman On Philadelphia Train [VIDEO]

*The man who brutally raped a woman on Philadelphia-area public transit is reportedly an illegal immigrant with a history of violence.

Fiston Ngoy, a 35-year-old homeless man, has been arrested on charges of aggravated indecent assault without consent and rape and sexual assault. Upper Darby Township police say he raped a woman on a train last Wednesday, and not a single passenger stopped the attack.

Several onlookers reportedly recorded the assault and no one called 911 to report it, SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel said.

As reproted by The YBF, Ngoy told cops the woman was drunk and that their encounter was consensual.

“There were other people on the train who witnessed this horrific act, and it may have been stopped sooner if a rider called 911,” SEPTA said. “SEPTA urges anyone who observes a crime being committed or any dangerous situation occurring to report it. Anyone witnessing an emergency should immediately call 911.”

“I can tell you that people were holding their phone up in the direction of this woman being attacked,” SEPTA Police Chief Thomas J. Nestel III said at a news conference.

Ngoy reportedly attacked the woman through more than two dozen train stops until a transit officer for SEPTA caught him in the act.

“When the doors opened, an officer entered and saw what he believed was a criminal act occurring,” Nestel said during a press conference. “He ripped that man off her and pulled him out onto the platform.”

Fox News reported that Ngoy has been illegally living in the U.S. for years, and his criminal record indicates previous history of sexual crime. According to the report, Ngoy, a Congolese national, moved to the U.S. in 2012 legally after obtaining a student visa. However, that visa was revoked in 2015 when Ngoy was no longer a student. After having his visa revoked — meaning he was living in the U.S. illegally — Ngoy was reportedly arrested multiple times. His rap sheet includes two misdemeanor convictions, one for controlled substances and another for sexual abuse. Ngoy reportedly pleaded guilty to the sexual abuse charge in 2017, and was subsequently jailed for 120 days and placed on probation.

Ngoy was never deported despite the conviction.

As reported by The YBF, the victim told cops she had a few beers after work and got on the wrong train. Soon after, Ngoy harassed and groped her for nearly 45 minutes before the assault.

Ngoy is reportedly being held in Delaware County Jail on $180,000 bail. He’s facing charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for October 25.