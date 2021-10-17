*The suspect charged in the murder of #PopSmoke insists he only wanted to hit the rapper with a vase, not shoot him.

#CoreyWalker and famed attorney #ChristopherDarden filed a motion on Friday to have his murder and robbery charges dismissed. Darden claims that the 20-year-old was not at Pop Smoke’s home to hurt him and told those he was with not to shoot the rising rap star during the February 19th, 2020, home invasion.

In the filing, Darden wrote that the evidence shows Walker never entered the home with a weapon and was not the trigger man. Walker claims he told the other suspects to pick up a flower vase if they needed to defend themselves against the victim or anyone else in the house.

Walker and four other suspects entered Pop Smoke’s home with the intent of stealing his diamond #Rolex watch, money, and a gold chain that they saw on social media. As the “Dior” rapper showered in his Hollywood Hills residence, the masked intruders confronted him, and he was ultimately shot and killed by a 15-year-old. Walker told authorities he “assaulted” the gunman when learning that he shot Pop Smoke.

The next hearing is scheduled for December 3rd.

