Starz Drops Trailer for ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 2 [WATCH]

*The new trailer for the second season of the hit Starz series “Power Book II: Ghost” has dropped and fans can expect to pick up right where season one left off.

The series is a continuation of the “Power” universe, “Book II: Ghost” is executive produced by 50-Cent and Courtney Kemp. The second season begins with Tariq St. Patrick still running from a legacy that haunts him.

Watch the trailer below.

READ MORE: Netflix Drops Trailer for Halle Berry’s Directorial Debut ‘Bruised’ [WATCH]

Per press release:

Forced into the choice to take the life of his professor, Jabari Reynolds, Tariq finds himself drifting further from that which he’s been fighting to protect: his family. With Tasha in witness protection, Tariq knows he must sacrifice anything to save what’s left of his family. Unable to do it alone, he turns to those wielding power and influence: Davis MacLean and his new partner, Cooper Saxe, as well as Rashad Tate. Of course, all of these options come with a steep price.

So, it’s back to business with the Tejadas. But now with two murders involving Stansfield, Monet Tejada has to question if Tariq is what’s best for her family, as she seeks to protect her nephew’s NBA prospects at all costs. Her kids, Dru and Diana, question her moves as she grows more distracted, especially when Monet goes as far as trusting Cane again despite his actions against the family. In doing so, Monet finds herself in bed with Mecca, a man who wants to show her a whole new world, potentially at the cost of destroying her old one. Forcing Monet to lean on Tariq, who must decide what he really wants and what he’s going to sacrifice to get it.

Watch the trailer below.

READ MORE: Netflix Drops Trailer for Halle Berry’s Directorial Debut ‘Bruised’ [WATCH]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Power is a family drama,” Power veteran Sacha Penn told Complex during a Raising Kanan press junket. “This is a family drama. It was always going to be some version of a family drama, so when they came to me and said, ‘Look, we want to do this origin story,’ I went back and said, ‘All right, let me figure out what that would look like,’ and I really felt the central relationship would be [between] mother and son.”