Netflix Drops Trailer for Halle Berry’s Directorial Debut ‘Bruised’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
AFI FEST 2021 – BRUISED

*Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Halle Berry’s MMF film “Bruised,” in which she stars and makes her directorial debut.

Here’s the synopsis:

“Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her last fight, she’s coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon. But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.) — the son she gave up as an infant — shows up at her doorstep. BRUISED marks the directorial debut of Academy Award winner Halle Berry and also stars Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.”

Check out the trailer Berry’s “Bruised” below.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Halle Berry To Talk Directing Debut ‘Bruised’ in ‘espnW: Women+Sports Summit’ Keynote Speech

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the film, Berry said the biggest challenge was working with two broken ribs.

“[It was] kind of a crazy injury,” said choreographer and stunt coordinator Eric Brown.”But that was just her intensity… Halle’s a special case. I’ve worked with tons of actors, and almost none of them have that kind of work ethic.”

“I told the director about it, they told the insurance. We had to shut down for months and it was a big ordeal,” Berry recalled. “On this, because it was an independent movie, we didn’t have a big budget. The director in me said, ‘I didn’t come this far and work this hard to go home.’”

As reported earlier, during the filming of “Bruised,” Berry was injured on set in a Newark, New Jersey gym.

“I didn’t want to stop because I had prepared for so long,“ said Berry. “We had rehearsed; we were ready.  I’m going to will myself through it.  And so we did.

We previously reported that Berry is set to headline the 12th annual espnW: Women+Sports Summit, where she will deliver a keynote address about her feature-directing debut.

The in-person/virtual event will be held October 18-20 at The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, north of San Diego, reports Deadline. Berry will sit with SportsCenter anchor and Summit host Sage Steele on the first day of the summit for a keynote discussion of Bruised, in which Berry also stars as a mixed martial arts fighter.

All programming from this year’s espnW: Women+Sports Summit will be live-streamed across select espnW and ESPN digital and social platforms. The full agenda for this year’s event will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Bruised” opens in theaters on Nov. 17 and drops on Netflix on Nov. 24.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

