Friday, October 15, 2021
Karl-Anthony Towns Responds to Kyrie Irving Not Getting COVID-19 Vaccine [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
Karl-Anthony Towns
Karl-Anthony Towns / Twitter

*Karl-Anthony Towns is a strong proponent of the COVID-19 vaccine after losing his mother and several family members to the virus.  

Towns, who also contracted COVID-19, is speaking out about NBA players who refuse to get the jab. He was recently asked his thoughts on Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving who will not be allowed to play for the team until he is fully vaccinated. 

“I’m obviously a strong believer in the vaccine,” Towns told NJ.com. “I’ve been through so much and it would be kind of contradictory to not be on the pro-vaccine side.”

Towns added, “But what I will say is that I believe in choice and I like to give people their choice and I have no problem with people having their choice.”

READ MORE: Kyrie Irving Goes on IG Live to Address Vaccine Refusal, Being Unable to Play, More (Watch)

He continued, “They make their own decisions on their own bodies and their own families. I have no ill will towards that,” the told the outlet. “The only thing I would say is just don’t give me a bull—- excuse why [you don’t get the vaccine]… You don’t want to do it, that’s your choice.”

On Wednesday night, Irving went on Instagram Live to speak on his decision to not get vaccinated, saying: “This wasn’t something that I foresaw coming where I prepared for it and had a chance to strategize on what was going to be best for me and my family.”

After the Brooklyn Nets decided Tuesday that Irving would not play with the team – because a New York mandate requires athletes on the city’s pro teams to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and he refuses to get one – he took to Instagram Live with his thoughts.

Irving would have been able to practice with the Nets and play in road games outside New York in states without such mandates. The Nets will pay him for those but he is giving up about half of his $35 million salary by missing the home games.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

