Thursday, October 14, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Wendy Williams’ Brother Gives An Update on Her Health Situation

By Fisher Jack
0

Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams

*Wendy Williams has been privately battling health issues from COVID-19 to Graves’ Disease, causing the 13th season premiere of her talk show to be postponed multiple times.

Earlier this week, the show announced it will return on Oct. 18 with a lineup of guest hosts as Wendy Williams is not ready to return to her purple chair yet.

Now, her brother Tommy Williams has shared an update as well.

He explained,

“Wendy is battling with things that we’ve all been aware of.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Study Finds Link Between Vaccinated Marijuana Users and Breakthrough COVID Cases

Wendy & Tommy Williams1 - 665204f20343c83bde206ff48ed25c6e
Wendy & Tommy Williams

He also said of Wendy, who is 57:

“It’s Graves’ disease … Plus, she has her age. There’s a concern because [of] her inability to be active and her motor skills being slowed down because of her lymphedema. It’s concerning because it’s the [TV] season and Wendy is the type of person where she never really misses work, she loves her job, she loves being out there, she loves doing what she does.”
He reassured fans,

“She’s the same Wendy she was the last time she was on the set. It’s just she is trying to make sure everything is as it should be prior to going back. Wendy is a warrior … She would rather be solid with a date and say I’m coming back and be at her word or come back sooner.”

He went on to shut down speculation that her decision to delay her return has something to do with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter, who was an executive producer on the show prior to their divorce.

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB: Wendy Williams Buys $4.5M Apartment Amid Health Related Hiatus From Talk Show

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleAFI FEST FULL FESTIVAL LINEUP 2021
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO