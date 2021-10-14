Wendy Williams’ Brother Gives An Update on Her Health Situation

*Wendy Williams has been privately battling health issues from COVID-19 to Graves’ Disease, causing the 13th season premiere of her talk show to be postponed multiple times.

Earlier this week, the show announced it will return on Oct. 18 with a lineup of guest hosts as Wendy Williams is not ready to return to her purple chair yet.

Now, her brother Tommy Williams has shared an update as well.

He explained,

“Wendy is battling with things that we’ve all been aware of.”

He also said of Wendy, who is 57:

“It’s Graves’ disease … Plus, she has her age. There’s a concern because [of] her inability to be active and her motor skills being slowed down because of her lymphedema. It’s concerning because it’s the [TV] season and Wendy is the type of person where she never really misses work, she loves her job, she loves being out there, she loves doing what she does.”

He reassured fans,

“She’s the same Wendy she was the last time she was on the set. It’s just she is trying to make sure everything is as it should be prior to going back. Wendy is a warrior … She would rather be solid with a date and say I’m coming back and be at her word or come back sooner.”

He went on to shut down speculation that her decision to delay her return has something to do with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter, who was an executive producer on the show prior to their divorce.

