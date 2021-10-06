*Talk about going to the next phase. In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti has signed an ordinance that will require people in LA to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, shopping centers, entertainment venues and personal care establishments.

The mayor’s approval came just hours after the Los Angeles City Council passed the measure considered one of the strictest in the nation.

While the measure takes effect 31 days after the mayor’s signature, the city will begin enforcement as of Nov. 29.

Here’s MORE via a press release from Mayor Garcetti’s office:

*Beginning, tomorrow, Thursday, October 7, proof of full vaccination or a negative test result will be required to enter outdoor mega events, and proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be required to enter or work in indoor portions of bars, lounges, nightclubs, breweries, wineries, and distilleries in L.A. County.

On November 4, bars and similar establishments throughout L.A. County will be required to verify full vaccination of all patrons and employees prior to entry to indoor portions of their establishments.

Businesses and cities implementing targeted vaccination mandates are supported by teams at Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health). Mobile vaccination teams are going across the county to help get vaccinations to employees wherever needed, and Public Health is connecting businesses with testing vendors to provide the necessary testing for unvaccinated employees and patrons. If there is an organization or workplace where people may need to get vaccinated, you can request a mobile vaccination unit to provide vaccines. Public Health encourages you to visit the Find a Vaccination Provider page to request a visit at your workplace or organization from a mobile vaccination unit or other vaccination partners in the community to provide vaccines.

Public Health created toolkits to help businesses through all stages of implementation, which includes an overview of vaccination and testing requirements and FAQs for proprietors of bars and other businesses that serve alcohol, as well as for those running mega events. The toolkits can be found online, at: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/business-verification.htm

Today, Public Health confirms 31 new deaths and 1,479 new cases of COVID-19. Of the 31 new deaths reported today, five people who passed away were over the age of 80, seven people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, 12 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and five people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach. To date, Public Health identified 1,466,248 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 26,226 deaths.

There are 748 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 29% of these people are in the ICU. Testing results are available for more than 8,722,000 individuals, and the cumulative positivity rate decreased by 1% to 15% of people testing positive. Today’s test positivity rate is 1.0%.

“We send our deepest sympathies to everyone who is missing a loved one who passed away from COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Helping organizations and businesses comply with targeted vaccination requirements over the next few months is a focus for Public Health. We are grateful for our partnerships with businesses and cities to promote safety for workers and residents. We do need to work together to improve vaccination coverage until we reach a vaccination level so high that the virus, or a new variant of the virus, would have trouble gaining traction. The millions of individuals who remain unvaccinated unfortunately represent opportunities for viral transmission and mutation.”

Public Health encourages everyone unvaccinated for COVID-19 to get vaccinated ahead of time to be fully protected for the holidays. Receiving the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine allows for the two-week time period needed to be fully protected by Halloween. For the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which both involve two shots several weeks apart, you’re considered fully protected two weeks after your second dose.

Anyone 12 and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Boosters are available for eligible individuals at all sites offering the Pfizer vaccine. Many vaccination sites across the county, including all the County-run sites, are also offering third doses of vaccine to eligible immunocompromised people. Appointments are not needed at many sites and all Public Health vaccination sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) to find a vaccination site near you, make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more. If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment, connecting to free transportation to and from a vaccination site, or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound.

COVID-19 Sector Protocols, Best Practices, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

