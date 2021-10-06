Dr. Dre’s Alleged Affair and Love Child Revealed in 2019 Labor Lawsuit

*Dr. Dre‘s estranged wife filed legal docs late last year to obtain paperwork relating to any children he may have fathered with other women.

Nicole Young is trying to dig up documents showing paternity actions Dre may have been involved in. We previously reported that Young is also trying to subpoena three women Dre allegedly had affairs with: singer Jillian Speer, model turned skincare entrepreneur Kili Anderson and Crystal Rogers, the ‘Queen of Latin hip-hop,” according to the Daily Mail. They each have been named in the latest court filing in their bitter divorce.

Nicole claims the women are former lovers of the Dre, and she’s reportedly trying to get them to spill the tea on her ex-husband.

Meanwhile, rumors of Dre’s alleged affair with Anderson have been circulating since 2013, and the pair allegedly have a child together.

Here’s more from Page Six:

In 2019 court papers defending Anderson and her company Body Bakery in another case filed against her in the Superior Court of California by a former employee of the tanning salon, Brian Zerba, for wrongful termination, Dre’s name comes up.

Tucked into a laundry list of alleged fireable offenses committed by Zerba, who was employed in 2016, the papers claim: “Additionally, the owner of the tanning salon Kili Anderson, is said to have been in a relationship with the famous rapper Dr. Dre, with whom she had a child, and therefore she required all at will employees to sign a confidentiality agreement that they would not pry into her life and would keep all things that they learned about her life private.”

The papers continue, “Plaintiff constantly violated this term of his employment by asking other employees what they knew about Ms. Anderson, her child, and what was the nature of her relationship with Dr. Dre.”

Anderson’s lawyers say the suit is “a shakedown,” and, “Plaintiff believes that defendant has money because she is involved in a relationship with a celebrity/artist.”

Young filed for divorce in 2020 after 24 years of marriage. She and Dre have two adult children.

Dre has been ordered to pay millions in Young’s legal fees and $293,306 per month in temporary spousal support.