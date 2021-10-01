Friday, October 1, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Lizzo’s TED Talk is an Oral Lesson on History of Twerking [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

Lizzo+2021+Global+Citizen+Live+New+York+eXwt9WtpZqNx
Getty

*Lizzo served up a lesson on the history of twerking for a TED Talk that was reportedly recorded at the TEDMonterey in early August.

“If you follow me on social media before you’ve probably seen my heinie before,” she joked at the start of the talk, per Complex. “I used to hate my ass, believe it or not. I have my father’s shape and my mother’s thighs, so it’s big, and long. I used to think that only asses like J.Lo’s or Beyoncé’s could be famous. I never thought that could happen to me.”

The talk sees Lizzo explain how she learned to appreciate her body through twerking, as reported by People.

“I grew up in an era where having a big ass wasn’t mainstream,” she noted. 

“How did this happen? Twerking. Through the movement of twerking, I realized that my ass is my greatest asset. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to my TED Twerk.”

READ MORE: Lizzo Admits She No Longer Uses Deodorant – Inspired by Actor Matthew McConaughey

Lizzo learned how to twerk at a club in Houston as a teen, and noted that the dance is heavily inspired by West African dances such as Mapouka. 

“We made twerking the global cultural phenomenon it became today,” she said.

“Everything that Black people create, from fashion to music to the way we talk, is co-opted and appropriated by pop culture,” Lizzo continued, adding that twerking is not “a trend,” it is a celebration of “sexual liberation.”

“I twerk because I’m talented,” she explained. “Because I’m sexual, but not to be sexualized. I twerk to own my power, to reclaim my Blackness, my culture. I twerk for fat, Black women because being fat and Black is a beautiful thing.” 

Watch Lizzo’s full talk via the clip above.

Previous articleDoja Cat and Rob Gronkowski Join New Candy Crush | VIDEO
Next articleSmooth Jazz Songstress Tiffany Bynoe Premieres Music Video for ‘Closer & Closer’ | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO