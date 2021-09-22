Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Soca Dance-Fueled Drama ‘She Paradise’ Hits Theaters Nov 11th!

By Fahnia Thomas
She Paradise, Maya Cozier
She Paradise (2021)

This August, Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the North American rights to up and coming director, Maya Cozier’s “She Paradise. The Soca dance drama stars Onessa Nestor, Kimberly Crichton (“Home Again”), Denisia Latchman, Michael Cherrie (“The Rise and Fall of John Tesoro”), Kern Mollineau, and Chelsey Rampersad.

Sparkle (Nestor), 17 years old, discovers a free spirit and allure group of Soca dancers in the bustling streets of downtown Trinidad. Enamored by the glimpse of sisterhood, she uses her wit to convince them to take her under their wing. The women bring Sparkle into a dizzying nightlife of partying, glamour, and money, but as things spiral out of control. Soca is a language of sisterhood yet one that’s hardly free from the controlling power of men with money. Sparkle is forced to make some tough decisions.

“It’s surreal to see how a small idea that Melina Brown (film writer) and I discussed a few years ago has developed and found life in new ways overtime. We’ve always been driven by expanding the way black womanhood is portrayed in cinema, and we’re thrilled to partner with Samuel Goldwyn Films on this new chapter for “She Paradise,” shared,” Cozier.

She Paradise
She Paradise (2021)

“I’ve never seen a movie that takes you into the world of Trinidadian music and dance. This is an incredible feature debut, and we’re excited for audiences to see it,” said President of Samuel Goldwyn Films, Peter Goldwyn.

“She Paradise” was written by Brown and Cozier and directed by Cozier. The film was produced by Kara Baker, Mishka Brown, Marie-Elena Joseph, Jennifer Konawal, and Jolene Mendes. The film was executive produced by Julian Beale, Michael Kelleher, Kristina Loggia, and Erika Pearsall.

ABOUT: Samuel Goldwyn Films is a major, independently owned and operated motion-picture company that develops, produces and distributes innovative feature films. The company is distributing the 2021 Academy Award Winning Film “Another Round” and 2021 Academy Award Nominated Film “The Man Who Sold His Skin.”

Follow the movie @SheParadiseTheFilm

Fahnia Thomas

