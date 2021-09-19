*“It’s to bridge the gap between saved and unsaved,” said Bishop Jason Nelson about his latest album “Close” (Jaelyn Song Music/Tyscot/Fairtrade). “A lot of my music is geared towards the church, this is to everybody. To introduce God or bolster about God.”

“Close” is Nelson’s sixth full project; his first studio album; his first release on his Jaelyn Song Music label; offers 12 selections, and features R&B’s Chrisette Michele, Jazz bass player John Patitucci, and worship leader Osby Berry.

“I’ve been pasturing for 15 years,” said the Baltimore native about overseeing The Tabernacle at Greater Bethlehem Temple aka The Tab. “When my pen is activated, it’s time. My writing has come in seasons. I call my producer and say, ‘It’s time.’”

The first single from the “Close” project was “Residue,” which has accumulated millions in streams and garnered a spot on Billboard’s “Gospel Airplay” Chart. The second single release is “Absent Minded.”

“‘Absent Minded,’ it had one vibe when we started and one vibe when we finished,” Jason said after I asked about experiences with some of his songs. “That’s why it’s two versions on the album – an R&B and acoustic. I wrote it with Danni and Jerome (Baylor), face-timing. She plays guitar (acoustic)…you get a creative version and a producer version. He (producer) heard it differently from the guitar version. I said this is different…I liked the vibes.”

Bishop Jason Nelson, father of two (Jaelyn and Jason) and husband to Tonya, was a RCA Inspiration artist for almost 10 years before launching his own label Jaelyn Song Music with distribution from Tyscot Records. His church, The Tab, is located in Windsor Mills, MD. www.WeAreTheTab.church

