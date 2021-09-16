Thursday, September 16, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Coronavirus

Trinidad’s Health Minister Addresses Nicki Minaj: COVID Vaccine Does Not Swell Balls

By EURPublisher01
0

nicki minaj and trinidad health minister
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 13: Rapper Nicki Minaj attends the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week at Park Avenue Armory on September 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images) Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh, Credit: Government of Trinidad and Tobago

*Trinidad and Tobago’s Health Minister announced to his nation Wednesday that his department “wasted so much time” on Tuesday “running down this false claim” propagated by Nicki Minaj, that the COVID-19 vaccine causes testicular swelling.

“As far as we know, at this point in time, there has been no such reported either side effect or adverse event,” said Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh in a press conference. “And what was sad about this is that it wasted our time yesterday, because we take all these claims seriously, whether it’s on social media or mainstream media.”

Minaj, in a Twitter war with fans over putting scientifically unproven claims on her platform that reaches nearly 23 million, wrote that her cousin had swelling issues with his testicles after taking the vaccine, and that she would have to do more “research” before taking it herself.

Deyalsingh was absolutely clear about debunking this claim in his press conference.

“There is absolutely no reported such side effect or adverse event of testicular swelling in Trinidad, or I dare say, anywhere else,” he said. “None that we know of anywhere else in the world.”

Previous articleAZ Releases ‘Doe Or Die II’ Featuring a Grip of Hit Makers
Next articleTogolese College Student, Burgeoning Luxury Brand Owner Finds Success Via Social Media  
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO