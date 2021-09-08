Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Kirk Franklin’s Son Kerrion Accuses Mother Of Abusing Him During Live Stream

By Ny MaGee
Kirk Franklin

*Kirk Franklin’s son, 33-year-old Kerrion is back on social media spewing all sorts of wild accusations against his parents. 

We previously reported that the estranged son of the famed Gospel singer has accused his father of abuse and trying to kill him. Now he’s accusing his mother of abuse. 

On Sunday, September 5, Kerrion was live-streaming with his family, claiming that he was “protecting” himself. “I’m ’bout to go to my grandmother’s house. I’m being abused right now, I was assaulted by my own mother,” he said.

Here’s more from AceShowbiz:

During the exchange, Shawn Ewing gave a friendly wave to the camera and said that her son was looking for attention by going on live stream with such harsh allegations. In the clip obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, Kerrion’s mom appeared to be calm, denying his assault accusations. She said that he was “causing a scene.”

Kerrion’s accusations came after he posted audio of his father cursing him out in March. At the time, Kerrion said, “[Kirk] got the recordings I didn’t record him without him knowing he knows I’m always recording and still provokingly talks to me wild very often too often.”

Kerrion, who has not had a good relationship with Kirk for many years, made shocking allegations in an Instagram post back in July which has now been deleted.

In the post, he wrote: “My own father is trying to kill me. If anything happens to me [email protected] ass. A lot of funny shit been happening and hes in LA right now hiding from me and ii havent heard from him. So I’m just leaving this here for safety purposes. I cant deal with this f**k shit on my own anymore. I’m done. My life is too valuable…in real time.’”

A bit of backstory… Kirk and his wife Tammy have two children together -daughter Kennedy (born in 1997) and a son named Caziah (born in 2000).

When they wed, each had one child from previous relationships: Kirk’s son Kerrion, born in 1988, and Tammy’s daughter Carrington (whom he legally adopted), born in 1989, per MTO.

Kerrion has been estranged from the family for many years and claims he’s always been the black sheep.

