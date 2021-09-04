Saturday, September 4, 2021
Nicki Minaj and Her Husband’s Associate Allegedly Threaten Rape Victim with Guns

By Fisher Jack
Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty
Nicki Minaj – Kenneth Petty

*Kenneth Petty’s rape victim, Jennifer Hough, has revealed an associate of his and Nicki Minaj has allegedly threatened her with guns and a disturbing message.

Hough said in a new claim against the couple that one of their associates left a disturbing message on her Instagram direct messages and she shortly contacted police after receiving it as reported by The Jasmine Brand. Back in August, Hough filed a lawsuit claiming Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty have been allegedly harassing her after Petty was arrested in California for failing to register as a sex offender once he moved to the state.

The suit says the couple tried to offer her $20,000 to recant her story and one of their associates, known as “Black”, has continued to harass and intimidate Hough. He also sent Hough a video from his Instagram account and said “Case is over now. John Wayne TV coming soon, tell that b**** she will be exposed, case over now. $20K huh…u know u done f***** uped. John Wany TV…you lying a** b****, 20 thousand.”

