Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Kirk Franklin to Produce Gospel Drama ‘Kingdom Business’ for BET+

By Ny MaGee
kirk franklin npr
Kirk Franklin performs for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series

*Kirk Franklin is set to executive produce a new series for BET+ called “Kingdom Business,” which will take viewers inside the “gospel music industry through the lenses of family, faith, love and the redemptive power of music.”

Here’s more about the series via Deadline:

Written by John Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart, co-creators of Mr. & Mrs. Smith the series, Kingdom Business is centered around the reigning Queen of Gospel Denita Jordan, and her ex-producer/songwriter/lover, Caesar, who created her sound and launched her career. Denita, who also runs an in-house record label and megachurch, is determined to guard her family and its many secrets at all costs to retain her place on the throne. Things seem to be unfolding in Denita’s favor until an unsuspecting young woman on the rise with a checkered past enters the scene. Destined and anointed to challenge gospel music conventions, Rbel, also a former exotic dancer, will see if her new-found voice can carry her to the top of the gospel kingdom.

Franklin will EP the eight-episode series along with DeVon Franklin and Holly Carter.

READ MORE: Kirk Franklin’s Killer Re-mix of The Jacksons’ ‘Can You Feel It’ is Right on Time / Watch/Listen

 

A post shared by Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin)

“Kingdom Business” isn’t the only TV project the gospel music icon is cooking up. Per Deadline, his company, Franklin Entertainment, is developing a feature for Amazon Studios based on Pastor Michael Todd’s New York Times bestseller “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex.”

“The cat’s officially out of the bag!” Franklin wrote of the exciting news on Instagram. “1. Move when the spirit moves you. If I had been afraid to reach out to Pastor Mike or delayed none of this would have happened. Don’t let fear rob you of every good thing in your life!”

He added, “A NO isn’t always A NO. Just because someone has said NO doesn’t mean God has said NO. Keep going, all you need is one YES…just one.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

