Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Cam Newton Released by NE Patriots – Mac Jones is Now Starting QB | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Cam Newton – Mac Jones

*According to CBS Sports citing a league source, the New England Patriots have released veteran quarterback Cam Newton.

With Newton out, Mac Jones will reportedly be the starter, according to a league source.

Coach Bill Belichick had said repeatedly that Newton was the team’s starting quarterback but that he had to reestablish that position, or someone would have to play better than him. Jones has done that, in Belichick’s view.

Newton had started every preseason game but didn’t play as much overall (39 snaps). He finished the preseason 14-of-21 for 162 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

It was said that Newton, who missed three days of practice last week because of COVID protocols, was the presumed starting quarterback throughout training camp and the Patriots’ three preseason games. Now, the Patriots will go with Jones, who was drafted in the first round back in April.

MORE SPORTS NEWS ON EURWEB: Steph Curry Has Reportedly Chosen Sides in Parents' Divorce

Watch this report from ESPN for MORE info:

Fisher Jack

