OnlyFans to Allow Sexually Explicit Content After Announcing Porn Ban

*OnlyFans have reversed the decision to ban explicit content on the platform.

“We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change,” the company said on Twitter. “OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”

The news comes less than a week after OnlyFans announced plans to ban sexually explicit content starting Oct. 1.

Tim Stokely, CEO and founder of OnlyFans, said the controversial decision was prompted by banks refusing to work with the company due to users who sell explicit content.

“The change in policy, we had no choice — the short answer is banks,” Stokely said in an interview with Financial Times.

“This decision was made to safeguard [our users’] funds and subscriptions from increasingly unfair actions by banks and media companies — we obviously do not want to lose our most loyal creators,” Stokely said.

OnlyFans spokesperson Sophia Bernardi said in a statement the porn ban is “no longer required due to banking partners’ assurances that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators.”

the OnlyFans app has rolled out a new OFTV free streaming service that will not include any sexually explicit material.

As reported by Complex, “the London-based company announced the formal launch of OFTV, which is billed as a “new free streaming service and app” featuring original content from OnlyFans creators in a variety of spaces spanning from fitness to cooking. The still-growing library, per OnlyFans, features both long-form and short-form content from hundreds of creators that’s exclusive to fans,” the outlet writes.