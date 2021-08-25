Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Die Dylan Roof, Die! Racist Killer’s Death Sentence Appeal Rejected by Court – Execution to Proceed

By Fisher Jack
EURweb.com
Dylan Roof – via Twitter

*Sadistic white supremacist Dylan Roof has had his sentence upheld by the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals after he tried to appeal it numerous times.

The unanimous three-judge panel rejected all arguments that Roof should have been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Roof claimed he committed the horrific massacre because he had schizophrenia and suffered from psychological disorders. He was convicted of shooting nine innocent people inside Emanuel AME Church in Charleston during a Bible study on June 17, 2015.

“Dylann Roof murdered African Americans at their church, during their Bible-study and worship. They had welcomed him. He slaughtered them,” the 149-page opinion writes.

And there’s this via Count on News2:
Reports from doctors and psychologists created after the massacre outline Roof’s history with mental illness. During the time of the crime and the trial, Roof was reportedly suffering from delusions, paranoia, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and more. In Tuesday’s arguments, his defense team states that the reports were not weighed as heavily as they should have been during Roof’s competency hearings.

“These are all part of what makes him incompetent. So, it’s not just a delusion, it’s not paranoia, it’s not OCD, it’s not all these things, it’s the full picture,” said Sapna Mirchandani, one of Roof’s attorneys.

Roof represented himself at his 2016 trial after he reportedly dismissed his team of attorneys because they wanted to use mental illness as a defense. Roof claimed he was not mentally ill, and he wanted to keep those comments out of the courtroom.

Fisher Jack

