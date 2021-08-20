Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Expecting Second Child, Insiders Confirm

*Kylie Jenner is expecting her second baby with Travis Scott.

“Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited,” an insider confirmed to PEOPLE. Kylie and Travis are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Stormi.

“She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again,” adds the insider. “She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashian” star has been quite vocal for the past couple of years that she “can’t wait to have more babies.”

In a January 2020 YouTube video, Kylie noted that she wants “four kids” but doesn’t “have a timeline to this.”

In an Instagram Live with her pal Stassie Karanikolaou, she upped the number to seven saying: “I want seven kids down the line, but not right now.” She added “Pregnancy is just not a joke, it’s a serious thing and it’s hard. I’m not ready for that just yet.”

Kylie and Travis called it quits as a couple in 2019 but have remained amicable co-parents. Sources close to the couple told TMZ in May that they are dating again but both have agreed they can date other people.

As we previously reported, Kylie and Travis were together celebrating his 30th birthday in Miami back in April. They were kissing and hugging while partying at a Miami nightclub. Just recently, the couple took their daughter, Stormi, to Disneyland Tuesday, and just before that, they even did a triple date night with the Biebers and Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, adding to all the recent signs they’re together again.

With both agreeing to get back together but with a non-exclusive couple arrangement, the source says both are 100% cool with that.