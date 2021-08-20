Friday, August 20, 2021
HomeRelationshipsFamily - Parenting - Births
Family - Parenting - Births

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Expecting Second Child, Insiders Confirm

By Ny MaGee
0

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

*Kylie Jenner is expecting her second baby with Travis Scott.

“Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited,” an insider confirmed to PEOPLE. Kylie and Travis are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Stormi.

“She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again,” adds the insider. “She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”

READ MORE: Atlanta Man Who Allegedly Kidnapped & Killed Bartender … Charged with Her Murder⁠ ⁠

kylie-travis-scott-e1531924461389

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashian” star has been quite vocal for the past couple of years that she “can’t wait to have more babies.”

In a January 2020 YouTube video, Kylie noted that she wants “four kids” but doesn’t “have a timeline to this.”

In an Instagram Live with her pal Stassie Karanikolaou, she upped the number to seven saying: “I want seven kids down the line, but not right now.” She added “Pregnancy is just not a joke, it’s a serious thing and it’s hard. I’m not ready for that just yet.”

Kylie and Travis called it quits as a couple in 2019 but have remained amicable co-parents. Sources close to the couple told TMZ in May that they are dating again but both have agreed they can date other people.

As we previously reported, Kylie and Travis were together celebrating his 30th birthday in Miami back in April. They were kissing and hugging while partying at a Miami nightclub. Just recently, the couple took their daughter, Stormi, to Disneyland Tuesday, and just before that, they even did a triple date night with the Biebers and Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, adding to all the recent signs they’re together again.

With both agreeing to get back together but with a non-exclusive couple arrangement, the source says both are 100% cool with that.

Previous articleAtlanta Man Who Allegedly Kidnapped & Killed Bartender … Charged with Her Murder⁠ ⁠
Next articleWATCH Soulja Boy Tell the World He’s Now Owns Atari – However, Atari Disagrees
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO