‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Delete Your Exes!’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*We have an exclusive clip of the “Love After Lockup” finale episode airing this Friday night which finds Daonte demanding that Nicolle delete the photos with her exes on social media. Will she do it? Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

This season on “Love After Lockup,” per press release, between personal life, family, kids and more, this season, the couples will risk it all for their felon lovers, per press release. The wildly addicting series follows couples who meet their felon fiancés at their prison releases and the journey on their road to the altar. With stunning firsts, shocking family drama, secrets & lies, will their love survive after lockup or is it all just a con.

The “Love/Life After Lockup” franchise continues to be “must watch” television for audiences on Friday nights. Fueled by the success of the franchise, WE tv has been the #1 network on Friday nights among Black women since 2019 to date. In 2021, the latest season of “Life After Lockup” was the #1 cable program on Friday nights across key demos including Black women 18-49 and 25-54, all women 18-49 and 25-54, and Black adults 18-49 and 25-54 in Nielsen Live+3 ratings

Tune in to “Love After Lockup” Fridays at 9 PM ET/ 8 PM CT on WEtv.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

