Thursday, August 19, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Aaliyah’s One In A Million Streaming on Spotify TONIGHT! – Listen NOW

By Fisher Jack
0

*Ahead of the 20th anniversary of her passing, Aaliyah’s second studio album, One In a Million will be officially on Spotify tonight at midnight ET. Earlier this year, it was announced that the late singer’s full catalog would be coming to streaming after being unavailable digitally to fans for over a decade. To commemorate her lasting legacy, Spotify will be releasing the entirety of Aaliyah’s catalog over the next few weeks, starting with One In A Million. 

Known for her iconic R&B vocals, Aaliyah came into prominence in the ‘90s with top hits including ‘Are You That Somebody,’ ‘Rock The Boat,’ ‘One In A Million’ and more. Aaliyah’s second studio features collaborations with the music industry’s most influential trailblazers, including Missy Elliott (‘Beats 4 da Streets’ and ‘Leave It In Da House’), Timbaland (‘Leave It In Da House’ and ‘Come, To Give Love’), Slick Rick (‘Gotta Give It Up’) and more.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: STARZ Releases Trailer and Key Art for Detroit-based Crime Family Drama ‘BMF’ | WATCH

Aaliyah albumIn celebration of Aaliyah’s catalog coming to the platform, Spotify is also updating the “This Is Aaliyah” playlist – including all of Aaliyah’s top hits along with lesser-known deep cuts that showcase her signature vocal style. You can check out the playlist here.

You will be able to stream One In A Million in full tonight at midnight at this link here.

Previous articleUmm, Er, Peeing in the Shower is NOT A Good Idea – We’re Taking Severe Health Consequences | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO