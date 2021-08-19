Aaliyah’s One In A Million Streaming on Spotify TONIGHT! – Listen NOW

*Ahead of the 20th anniversary of her passing, Aaliyah’s second studio album, One In a Million will be officially on Spotify tonight at midnight ET. Earlier this year, it was announced that the late singer’s full catalog would be coming to streaming after being unavailable digitally to fans for over a decade. To commemorate her lasting legacy, Spotify will be releasing the entirety of Aaliyah’s catalog over the next few weeks, starting with One In A Million.

Known for her iconic R&B vocals, Aaliyah came into prominence in the ‘90s with top hits including ‘Are You That Somebody,’ ‘Rock The Boat,’ ‘One In A Million’ and more. Aaliyah’s second studio features collaborations with the music industry’s most influential trailblazers, including Missy Elliott (‘Beats 4 da Streets’ and ‘Leave It In Da House’), Timbaland (‘Leave It In Da House’ and ‘Come, To Give Love’), Slick Rick (‘Gotta Give It Up’) and more.

In celebration of Aaliyah’s catalog coming to the platform, Spotify is also updating the “This Is Aaliyah” playlist – including all of Aaliyah’s top hits along with lesser-known deep cuts that showcase her signature vocal style. You can check out the playlist here.

You will be able to stream One In A Million in full tonight at midnight at this link here.