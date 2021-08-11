R&B Hall of Fame to Posthumously Honor 21 R&B Music Icons

*Due to the COVID pandemic, the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation will not host a live induction ceremony honoring its 2021 class.

In a statement, Founder/CEO LaMont Robinson said, “the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame will replace the live annual induction ceremony with a special online salute posthumously honoring 21 R&B Music Icons on its official website @ www.rbhof.com.”

More details will be released later.

Soul Tracks writes:

The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation has also announced that the month of August will be the permanent month to host the induction ceremonies going forward. The board of directors for the foundation has also chosen the month of August to be R&B Music Month, which has started this August 2021, to honor the music and legends of R&B. The live ceremony will resume in 2022.

The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame 21 Inductees For The Class of 2021: