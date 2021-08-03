Watch Tamela Mann Unpack Her Emotional New Album ‘Overcomer’ [EUR Exclusive]

*We caught up with Grammy Award and multiple Stellar Award and NAACP Image Award winner Tamela Mann to dish about her new album, OVERCOMER, which drops on August 6. Tamela is best known for her role as “Cora” in various Tyler Perry shows and stage plays. While, her husband, David Mann is best known for portraying the hilarious character “Mr. Brown” in similar Tyler Perry productions.

Additionally, in recent years Tamela penned the award-winning gospel music classics, “God Provides,” “Take Me To The King,” alongside Kirk Franklin. During the pandemic, Tamela Mann was sitting on the top of the Billboard gospel charts with a song titled “Through It All” featuring Timbaland.

In February 2017, Tamela Mann won her first Grammy Award and performed on the main-stage with Grammy Winner Chance The Rapper. In 2018, Tamela received the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award at the 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards.

Currently, Tamela Mann and her husband, David Mann, can be seen in the BET original show, “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living.”

Watch Tamela’s new music video for “Help Me (feat. The Fellas)” here.

Peep our powerful full conversation below with Tamala about her new project, her clothing line for plus-sized women, and she gets emotional describing why her husband is the best partner, father, and support team.

WATCH: