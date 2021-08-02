Kevin Hart and the ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ to Return at BET Plus

*After five years, the “Real Husbands Of Hollywood” is returning for a six-episode limited revival at BET+, with Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long all returning.

The original series debuted on BET in 2013 and ran for five seasons. The show was created by Hart, Chris Spencer, and Ralph R. Farquhar, and followed famous Hollywood men who are married, with each playing a fictionalized version of themselves, per Variety.

Check out the official cast announcement via the Instagram post below.

Hart’s IG message featured a photo of the main players along with the caption: “We are back MITCHES!!!!! You talk & I listen ….this just in….I called my partners at @betplus & said the world wants “Real Husbands Of Hollywood” back & they want it back now….and they said then what in the hell are we waiting for???? Give the people what they want….The entire gang is back people…. @nickcannon @robinthicke @nelly @boriskodjoe @ohsnapjbsmoove along with some amazing special guest and fan favorites…..Buckle up BITCHESSSSSS #RealHusbandsOfHollywood”.

As reported by Variety, the limited series is produced by Hart, Jesse Collins, Farquhar, Stan Lathan, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, Andy Horne, Dionne Harmon and Dave Becky. Wayne Stamps is executive producer and showrunner.

Per BET, Chris Spencer will executive produce and write while Carl Craig will produce. Johnny Mack and Buddy Lewis will write and produce. Robin Henry and Amberia Allen will be joining the writing team. Chris Robinson, Ali Leroi and Leslie Small will direct. Stein will oversee the project for Hartbeat Productions and Horne and Harmon will oversee the project for Jesse Collins Entertainment.

A release date for the series reboot has not yet been announced. The show is reportedly in production in Los Angeles.