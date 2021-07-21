Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Pleads Guilty to Burning BLM Banner

*Proud Boys leader and police informant Enrique Tarrio has reached a deal with prosecutors in a case related to weapons charges and burning a Black Lives Matter banner.

Tarrio was initially charged with two counts of possessing a “high-capacity” magazine, but authorities reduced the charges to one count. He pleaded guilty before a Washington, D.C., superior court, according to the Washington Post, as reported by MSN.

Here’s more from MSN:

He was arrested in early January, two days prior to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, following a Dec. 12 demonstration in the city that turned violent. Tarrio, flanked by other members of the Proud Boys, torched a BLM banner, which was later found to be stolen from an Asbury United Methodist Church. Law enforcement also discovered the ammunition magazines following a traffic stop of his vehicle.

The flag-burning was reportedly caught on video.

Tarrio, who appeared in court virtually, said… “If I’d have known that banner came from a church, it would not have been burned.”

Tarrio made headlines in late January after he was found to be a “prolific” confidential informant for various law enforcement divisions.

According to a report by Reuters, for years, Tarrio repeatedly went undercover and helped investigators prosecute 13 people for crimes related to drugs and human smuggling.

Tarrio apparently “cooperated with local and federal law enforcement, to aid in the prosecution of those running other, separate criminal enterprises, ranging from running marijuana grow houses in Miami to operating pharmaceutical fraud schemes” after he was arrested in 2012, Vanessa Singh Johannes, who prosecuted his case, told Reuters.