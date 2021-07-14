Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Claps Back at Body Shaming Trolls

By Ny MaGee
eurweb.com

*Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus took to Instagram on Tuesday to clap back at social media trolls who post negative comments about her features and complexion. 

Broadus shared one particular comment from a hater who suggested she get a “Tummy tuck and breast reduction.”

“Like what y’all b so miserable on here,” she wrote on Instagram Stories while showing off her physique in the clip. “Like I don’t know what I’m suppose to do my shit just big as fuck. Y’all be annoying on here.”

She continued in another post: “Oh she 2 big oh she 2 skinny oh she this oh she that.. embrace what you got and shut the f*ck up.” 

READ MORE: Daughter of Snoop Doog Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles, Suicidal Thoughts

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Her remarks come two months after Cori opened up about how she tried to take her own life amid her battle with mental health issues.

“The last few weeks my mental has not been so great,” she wrote in an Instagram post in May. “At one point I tried to end my life but you & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize Iife is much more than materialistic things & you gotta just keep pushing through the bullshit.”

As reported by Complex, the “you” she is referring to is boyfriend, Wayne Deuce, who is seen in several pictures she posted on social media. Wayne also shared the same photos in his own post on Instagram, along with the message “I love you Princess. This time is about us getting our minds right for a better and healthier lifestyle. We riding til the end.” 

A post shared by CHOC🍫 (@princessbroadus)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

