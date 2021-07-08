Motown Legend Lamont Dozier’s Wife and Business Partner (Barbara Dozier) Has Died

*According to author Adam White (Motown: The Sound of Young America) Barbara Dozier, the wife of Motown singer, songwriter and producer Lamont Dozier, has passed away.

“Condolences to Lamont Dozier and his family on the tragic death of his wife Barbara. Always a powerhouse on his behalf. May she rest in peace,” is what White tweeted on Monday of this week.

Barbara Dozier, whose maiden named was Ullman, was instrumental in the post-Motown success of her husband, and the continuing relevance of his work. Barbara and Lamont were married for over 4 decades.

Together, the couple ran his publishing company as well as Hithouse Records, reports Soul Tracks. As of this posting there was no information as to the age of Barbara Dozier or the cause of her death.

We send our deepest condolences Mr. Lamont Dozier and family

For those that don’t know, according to his Wikipedia page, Lamont Herbert Dozier, is an American singer, songwriter and record producer, born in Detroit, Michigan, United States. He has co-written and produced 14 US Billboard number 1 hits and 4 number ones in the UK.

Dozier, 80, was a member of Holland–Dozier–Holland, the songwriting and production team responsible for much of the Motown sound and numerous hit records by artists such as Martha and the Vandellas, The Supremes, The Four Tops, and The Isley Brothers. Along with Brian Holland, Dozier served as the team’s musical arranger and producer, while Eddie Holland concentrated mainly on lyrics and vocal production.

Along with the Holland Brothers, Dozier followed his work for Motown Records as founder and owner of Invictus Records and Hot Wax Records, producing top-charting hits for acts Freda Payne, Honey Cone, Chairmen of the Board, and 100 Proof Aged in Soul.