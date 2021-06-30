BET Awards 2021 Red Carpet: Black Excellence Showed Out! WATCH

*L.A. is open and the 2021 BET Awards brought out the Black excellence!

The award show aired Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. It was a star-studded event, to say the least. EUR correspondent Monique Loveless hit the red carpet and talk to the celebs about the theme of the night “Year of the Black Woman.” Very befitting seeing as a woman of color, Kamala Harris, became Vice President of the United States this year.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH OUR FULL RED CARPET COVERAGE!



Actress and humanitarian Taraji P. Henson opened the show and was the main host of the night with a bold statement to Black women, “there is more than enough room for all of us to thrive because can’t nobody be like me and can’t nobody be you like you!” We definitely co-sign this word.

Comedian Michelle Buteau – one of the first few celebs to grace the carpet – gave some great advice for all Black women to keep in mind, “don’t tell yourself no before someone else tells you no!”

“It’s just important to encourage and continue to inspire young women, Black women and to just keep going,” Ashanti said while dazzling in a beautiful gold gown by Julien Macdonald.

Sevyn Streeter flawlessly flaunted a three-piece ensemble by Laroxx. “Surround yourself with bomb a** women because you can’t always hold it together by yourself,” Streeter stated so beautifully.

What better way to celebrate Black women than honoring the Queen of entertainment, Queen Latifah, with this year’s Lifetime Achievement BET Award. Rapsody and Monie Love, performed “Ladies First,” and Lil Kim and MC Lyte, performed “U.N.I.T.Y.,” in legendary tribute performances.

Cardi B. revealed she and Offset are having a second child. Giving us huge “Year of the Black Woman” vibes! But also ceasing the biggest question swirling on the red carpet – – where is Cardi?!