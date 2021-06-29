Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Amber Ruffin on Thriving Black Towns That Were Flooded And Turned Into Lakes (Watch)

Amber Ruffin
Amber Ruffin – The Amber Ruffin Show “The Secret History of Flooding Black Towns to Make Lakes”

Over on NBC’s streaming channel Peacock, Amber Ruffin has schooled her audience on “The Secret History of Flooding Black Towns to Make Lakes.”

You read it right. “Dozens of Black towns have been erased off the American map, not by burning them down, but by hiding them under water,” Ruffin began in a segment on “The Amber Ruffin Show” called, “How Did We Get Here?”

Ruffin goes on to talk about the history of Oscarville, Ga., a once thriving Black town that is now Lake Lanier in Forsythe County; Kowaliga, Ala., another prosperous Black town – complete with a Black college and the first Black railroad – that is now Lake Martin, and more.

A lot more.

Watch below:

