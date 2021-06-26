Saturday, June 26, 2021
‘Celebrity Family Feud’: A Bawdy Loni Love Reveals How She Likes Her Male Strippers | WATCH

By Chantelle Adanna
Loni Love & Steve Harvey
Loni Love & Steve Harvey on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ – Photo, courtesy of ABC

*What’s the one piece of information that you wish you’d kept a poker face while revealing in a group game? Yes, well we all probably have a few things that we slipped up in sharing, and if it was recorded on live television, that might even make it more comical.

This weekend’s Steve Harvey’s “Celebrity Family Feud” features JoJo Siwa vs. The D’Amelio Family and Ross Mathews vs. Loni Love. It’s the definition of pop culture clash as dancer JoJo Siwa and her family also compete against viral social media stars the D’Amelio family to win money for their respective charities, reports Bossip.

But the real tea was when Love reveals an intimate detail of how she prefers for her adult fun, which had the crowd in tears of laughter with her brutally honest response.

Harvey is already a character, so to see his reaction to this survey, on top of Love’s and her significant other, James Welsh, was absolutely priceless.

Wen you check out the sneak peek below, you’ll see what we mean.

Hilarious, right? Loni Love’s laughter and facial expressions alone gave it all away!

Here’s a breakdown of the lineups from the episode:

Team Ross Mathews; television personality; playing for Free Mom Hugs

Dr. Wellinthon Garcia – fiancé
Eric Mathews – brother
Christopher “CJay” Jordan – best friend
Taya Faber – best friend

Team Loni Love; Emmy® Award-winning comedian/author; playing for Project Angel Food

James Welsh – actor/business owner
Brian Welsh – business owner
Rosa Brice – engineer
Ken Browne – engineer

Don’t miss the new episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” tomorrow, June 27 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Chántelle Adanna Agbro
Chántelle Adanna Agbro is a Nigerian-American literary artist, self-published author, spoken word poet, and self-love/wellness enthusiast, currently based in Bowie, Maryland. With the recent launch of her personalized project: The Rebel Journal, she’s revving up to announce her listening party for her latest audiobook release My Soul Told On Me, which dropped this past April! She writes for Black Women to feel their embedded emotions when they’re too busy carrying everyone else’s, which is what birthed her trademark: “She Carries”. Her work is for women at any age and in any stage in life as she covers a wide range of topics such as: self-care, heartbreak, depression, politics and self-hate etc. From storytelling to poem affirmations, to spoken word, Chántelle is known for being fearless and ruthless in her vulnerability, courageous in her ability to speak and fluid in her ability to authentically convey her feelings. She articulates from root to steam the value within self-love with the Afro-Latino culture always intertwined. At 25, this is Chántelle’s first book but definitely not her last.

