Fantasia Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter Keziah London

*After giving birth early, Fantasia Barrino has shared yet another update on her newborn daughter.

The singer’s baby girl Keziah London has been in the NICU since her birth in May. On Wednesday, Fanny shared the first photo of the infant on Instagram. The picture shows Barrino smiling while cradling Keziah to her chest. “Almost home,” she captioned the post (see below).

Earlier this month Fantasia has revealed that Keziah was in the neonatal intensive care unit a week after her birth.

“In the NICU with You,” she captioned a photo on Instagram of her and husband Kendall Taylor holding hands. The “American Idol” alum didn’t provide any details about her baby’s medical needs. In an earlier report we noted that Fanny hit up social media last week to detail that her baby girl was born “too early.”

“The Wife of A King, the Mother of Two Kings and Two Queens. With it all comes A Fight and Strength like No Other,” she captioned a maternity photo.

“Out of every one of these Blessings I have named has also come a major Testimony. Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother,” Fantasia told her followers. “When you see the words Strength, Determined, Perseverance, and Unbreakable think of Fantasia Monique Taylor.”

Fantasia announced Keziah’s birth end of May alongside a photo of herself posing with an elephant. She explained, “The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance. Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world. We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself. Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!”

Barrino shares Keziah with Kendall and she has two children from previous relationships: 19-year-old daughter Zion and 9-year-old son Dallas.