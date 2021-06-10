John Kransinski: ‘A Quiet Place’ Genius (EUR Exclusive)

*Before John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place” hit the ground running back in 2018, EURweb said it would be a hit. Since that time, director John Krasinki has been making a lot of noise.

Being a horror connoisseur, I told John Krasinski he had made a classic before “A Quiet Place” opened. Of course, Krasinski modestly declined the handle. Three years later, Krasinski’s comeback, “A Quiet Place Part II,” is the highest-grossing (over 90,000,000) film yet during a pandemic.

What makes the numbers so impressive is the fact that Krasinski has once again proven himself to be a genius among filmmakers.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Simone Biles Becomes First Woman Gymnast to Win 7 US All-Around Titles / WATCH

Part II picks up where “A Quiet Place” left off. Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound, lurk beyond the sand path.

“A Quiet Place Part II” was the first film I saw in a theater after fourteen months and knew it would be an extremely hard act to follow. Too many filmmakers rely on gratuitous sex, nudity, F-bombs, fart jokes, and dumb dialogue to buoy their movies. Krasinski’s riveting films have relied on frightening content and a great cast. And there is no better way for fans to honor their favorite characters than cosplay at Comic-Con.

“A Quit Place Part II,” starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou, Noah Jupe, with a cameo by director John Krasinski, is in theaters now.

Facebook.com/TheFilmStrip Twitter: @thefilmstrip Instagram.com/thefilmstriptm