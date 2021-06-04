MGM Eyes Jonathan Majors to be Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed III’ Opponent

*An earlier report noted that Michael B. Jordan will make his directorial debut with “Creed III” for MGM.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jordan will reprise his role as Adonis “Donnie” Johnson Creed and also produce the film. He shared the exciting news on his Instagram Stories, writing “Excited is an understatement!”

So who will be Adonis Creed’s opponent in the ring? According to Deadline, it could be actor Jonathan Majors.

“MGM and first-time director Michael B. Jordan have set their sights on Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors to be his adversary in the ring for Creed III, sources said,” according to Deadline‘s Mike Fleming Jr. “Negotiations are underway for Majors to star in the film as Adonis Creed’s ring nemesis.”

Fleming added: “The deal isn’t quite done yet and they are working through the logistics of Majors’ busy dance card. Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad return for the third installment of the Rocky franchise spinoff, but Sylvester Stallone decided not to come back this time. The script is written by Zach Baylin and Keenan Coogler.”

READ MORE: Michael B. Jordan to Make Directorial Debut with ‘Creed III’

“Creed” debuted in 2015, and the sequel followed in 2018. Ryan Coogler directed and co-wrote the first installment but he decided not to return for “Creed II.” Steven Caple Jr. took over for the second film. In a statement to THR Jordan previously said of the upcoming film, “Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right.”

He continued, “Creed III is that moment—a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment.”

“This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me,” Jordan added. “I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the same responsibility of being its director and namesake.”

In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Jordan said he’s “excited” to reprise his Creed role.

“I’m not really nervous about it. It’s a character that I know. It’s a world that I know. It’s the first time I’m playing a character three times. And it’s a story—I’ve been daydreaming about it for such a long time, since the first Creed, seeing what’s been in my head on the page now and actually bringing everything together, it’s, like, a pretty cool feeling,” he said.