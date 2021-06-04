Friday, June 4, 2021
Buckingham Palace Reacts to Report that Minorities ‘Were Banned From Clerical Jobs’

By Ny MaGee
*Buckingham Palace has responded to reports that ethnic minorities and foreigners were barred from office jobs during the 1960s. 

The Guardian reported Thursday, citing documents in Britain’s National Archives, that heads of staff were prejudiced in hiring practices. According to the report, up until the 1960’s, Buckingham Palace banned people of color from holding certain positions within Queen Elizabeth II’s royal household. Even today, the queen’s house remains exempt from U.K. laws that prevent race and sex discrimination. 

Based on unearthed documents obtained by The Guardian, Buckingham Palace reportedly negotiated with government officials to ensure royal documentation included specific clauses that would exempt the palace from such legislation and prevent employees from being able to sue over discrimination.

Buckingham Palace responded to claims in a statement to BAZAAR.com — peep the response below.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Claims Buckingham Palace Forced Her to Drop Name From Archie’s Birth Certificate

A spokesperson said “Claims based on a secondhand account of conversations from over 50 years ago should not be used to draw or infer conclusions about modern-day events or operations. The principles of Crown Application and Crown Consent are long-established and widely known.”

The palace also noted that it will comply with the U.K.’s Equality Act.

“The Royal Household and the Sovereign comply with the provisions of the Equality Act, in principle and in practice,” the statement continues. “This is reflected in the diversity, inclusion, and dignity at work policies, procedures, and practices within the Royal Household. Any complaints that might be raised under the Act follow a formal process that provides a means of hearing and remedying any complaint.”

The Guardian’s report seems to support Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s experiences with racism within the institution, which they detailed during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

