Protest Set to Stop Predatory Grab of Black Homes at Residence of Real Estate CEO Greg Geiser

By Fisher Jack
*Los Angeles civil rights leaders will hold a press conference and protest at the home of  Greg Geiser, the multi-millionaire CEO of Wedgewood Inc., in Manhattan Beach.

The company seeks to foreclose on the Inglewood home of Marie Riggins, an elderly 82 year old widow an African-American homeowner.  The foreclosure grab is part of a continuing pattern by white corporate real estate companies to oust distressed  Black homeowners from their homes in Inglewood and South l.A.

“Corporate  real estate firms continue to grab homes of distressed Black homeowners such  as Mrs Riggins in Inglewood and South L.A. at fire sale prices,” says Najee Ali, President Project Islamic Hope. “They have  refused to negotiate or accept offers from the homeowners.  Their predatory practice  further shrinks an already shrunken and costly home  market for African-Americans.”

Protest/Press conference
Date: Tuesday June 1st 2021
Time: 11:00am
Location : Residence of Greg Geiser
CEO of Wedgewood.
Manhattan Beach CA

Sponsored by
Project Islamic Hope
National Action Network
Community Build
Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable
source: Najee Ali – project Islamic Hope

