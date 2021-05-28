Protest Set to Stop Predatory Grab of Black Homes at Residence of Real Estate CEO Greg Geiser

*Los Angeles civil rights leaders will hold a press conference and protest at the home of Greg Geiser, the multi-millionaire CEO of Wedgewood Inc., in Manhattan Beach.

The company seeks to foreclose on the Inglewood home of Marie Riggins, an elderly 82 year old widow an African-American homeowner. The foreclosure grab is part of a continuing pattern by white corporate real estate companies to oust distressed Black homeowners from their homes in Inglewood and South l.A.

“Corporate real estate firms continue to grab homes of distressed Black homeowners such as Mrs Riggins in Inglewood and South L.A. at fire sale prices,” says Najee Ali, President Project Islamic Hope. “They have refused to negotiate or accept offers from the homeowners. Their predatory practice further shrinks an already shrunken and costly home market for African-Americans.”

Protest/Press conference

Date: Tuesday June 1st 2021

Time: 11:00am

Location : Residence of Greg Geiser

CEO of Wedgewood.

Manhattan Beach CA

Sponsored by

Project Islamic Hope

National Action Network

Community Build

Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable

source: Najee Ali – project Islamic Hope