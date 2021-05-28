Jamie Foxx to Host Series About Celebrity Car Dealers, ‘Hustle and Roll’

*Jamie Foxx has teamed with RD Whittington to take a behind-the-scenes look at the luxury car dealers who supply celebrities with their custom wheels.

Foxx and Whittington will explore the world of celebrity car dealers in the new Discovery series “Hustle and Roll.”

“I am thrilled to partner with the teams over at Discovery, Propagate, and Big Breakfast on this exciting project. My friend, RD Whittington is beyond just a rare luxury car dealer … he makes magic happen,” Foxx said in a statement. “I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’re bringing with this show.”

Whittington, CEO & founder of luxury company Wires Only, frequently posts about his A-list customers on social media. As reported by Us Magazine, his A-list clients include Drake, Migos, Travis Scott, Scott Disick, Chris Brown, J Balvin, Ray J, Marshmello, Ozuna, Anuel AA, Tyga, Travis Barker, Floyd Mayweather, Lil Uzi Vert, Rich the Kid, Lil Pump and many others.

“I’m excited to finally showcase the world I swim in by opening up the curtain on behind how we buy, sell and customize the hottest ways to travel in the world,” Whittington said of the upcoming series. “Jamie Foxx is family to me and I am so excited to take you on this journey into my world with one of my most trusted associates and dear friends.”

“We are so excited to welcome Jamie Foxx to the Discovery family, and through his show, we are getting access to a rarely-seen business of sourcing and selling luxury cars, and the fascinating entrepreneurs who fiercely compete to succeed in this competitive market,” said Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer of Discovery and Factual.

“Selling jets and cars to the biggest stars and richest people in the world, isn’t always glitz and glam, it’s a 24/7/365 job where you have to make the impossible actually possible. And when you watch this journey, you will see it all,” Whittington added.

Discovery Channel has not yet announced the air date for “Hustle and Roll”.