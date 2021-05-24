Monday, May 24, 2021
‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray Must Do the Time: 10 Days for Pleading Guilty in Domestic Violence Case

Bryshere Gray / Pjhoto: TMZ

*Bryshere Gray — actor best known for his role as Hakeem Lyon on “Empire,” will have to spend some time behind bars after entering a guilty plea in his domestic violence case.

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, Gray recently accepted a plea deal for felony aggravated assault. As part of his plea agreement, he’s been sentenced to 10 days in county jail and 3 years probation.

In addition to that, Gray has also been ordered to pay restitution. He must also enroll in a domestic violence offender treatment program, the news site notes.

The back story is that Gray was busted back in July following a standoff with SWAT at his home just outside of Phoenix. His wife flagged down a Good Samaritan and alleged Gray assaulted her for several hours at their home.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Earl Ofari Hutchinson: Why Does the LAPD Still Send the Cavalry on Calls in South L.A.?

