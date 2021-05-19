Malcolm X Birthday 2021 and ‘The Book or the Bullet’ Campaign

*Today, May 19 is the anniversary of the birth of human rights activist , Malcolm X. In 1964, Malcolm X talked about the year of the “Ballot or the Bullet, meaning that if the nonviolent political route did not solve America’s racial problems violence would be the only alternative. With the current attacks on critical race theory, a NC activist is calling 2021, the year of “the Book or the Bullet.”

This May 19th, Durham North Carolina minister and activist Paul Scott, founder of the Black Messiah Movement, is launching the “Book or the Bullet” Campaign. Scott is concerned that the current attacks on Critical Race Theory are a not so veiled attempt to erase the voices of those who were critical of America’s treatment of African Americans, such as Malcolm X from history.

“America has two choices, either we can solve our problems intellectually, or we can take it to the streets,” says Scott.

Last week, North Carolina joined other states in pushing anti-racial education when the NC House of Represenatives passed House Bill 324,which includes banning teachers from discussing :

“That the belief that the United States is a meritocracy is an inherently racist or sexist belief, or that the United States was created by members of a particular race or sex for the purpose of oppressing members of another race or sex. “

H324v4.pdf (ncleg.gov)

Conservative groups are also organizing efforts to report teachers who are utilizing anti-racism curriculum.

“ In 2021, we need culturally conscious educators, not a bunch of Classroom Karens, snitching on teachers, “ says Scott.

Scott’s main concern is that the conservative movement is dominating the conversation and many African American parents aren’t engaged in the dialogue. He fears that the anti-critical race theory legislation will, disproportionately , impact African American students by increasing the dropout and suspension rate.

“What happens when a Black student asks his teacher why Black men are being murdered by police, Scott asks. “They may be headed down the school to prison pipeline just for asking a question.”

As part of the Books or Bullets Campaign Scott will inform African Americans about critical race theory and mobilize them into an African American Truth Commission.

“As Malcolm X would say, “By any means necessary, “says Scott.

For more information contact (919) 972-8305 or email minpaulscott@yahoo.com