Nicki Minaj Speaks Out About Her Father’s Death: ‘Most Devastating Loss of My Life’

*Nicki Minaj is finally speaking out about the death of her father, who was killed in a hit-and-run in February.

We previously reported, Robert Maraj, 64, died after being struck by a driver who fled the scene. Nassau County, New York police officials said at the time that he was walking on the road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue on the evening of February 12 when he was hit by a vehicle heading northbound. The driver fled the scene without calling for emergency help or aiding the victim.

“The defendant then exited his vehicle, stood over the victim, asked him if ‘he was ok’, walked and returned to his vehicle and fled the scene,” a criminal complaint reads, per Page Six.

Maraj was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Less than a week later, Charles Polevich turned himself in to authorities and was charged with killing Maraj.

Sharing a lengthy letter to fans on her website Friday, Nicki Minaj admitted that her father’s passing “has been the most devastating loss of my life.”

“Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life,” she wrote, as reported by PEOPLE. “I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way.”

“May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed,” she continued.

We previously reported that Nicki’s mother, Carol Miraj, is suing Polevich for $150 million, per MSN.

“Charles Polevich was not only irresponsible and negligent in hitting Robert Maraj, but he was more concerned about running away and hiding himself than in seeking help for the man he injured,” said Carol’s attorneys, Ben Crump and Paul J. Papoli. “His behavior was criminal, cowardly and immoral. Through the filing of this lawsuit, we intend to hold Polevich responsible for his reckless actions and achieve justice for the victim’s widow.”

Polevich is charged with leaving the scene of an auto accident with a fatality, and tampering with evidence, according to the report.

“He was absolutely aware of what happened,” Nassau County police Det. Steven Fitzpatrick said, according to WNYW-TV. “He got out of the car and he looked at the deceased, got into his car, and made the conscious decision to leave instead of dialing 911, instead of calling an ambulance for the man. He went home and secluded the vehicle. He’s well aware of what he did.”