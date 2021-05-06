LeVar Burton Explains to Meghan McCain Why ‘Cancel Culture’ Has Been ‘Misnamed’ [WATCH]

*LeBar Burton appeared on Monday’s episode of “The View,” where he and Meghan McCain dished about the controversy over Dr. Seuss and how the cancel culture movement pushed to have six of the popular children’s books banned due to racist imagery.

“What do you think of that decision and about the cancel culture surrounding works of art or artists that are controversial?” McCain asked.

“I think it’s misnamed,” Burton said about the term “cancel culture.” “That’s a misnomer. I think we have a consequence culture, and that consequences are finally encompassing everybody in this society, whereas they haven’t been ever in this country.”

“Dr. Seuss is more than simply a company that’s decided to put a couple of books on the shelf, to take them out of rotation,” he added before noting that the Dr. Seuss brand has provided “wonderful, creative” children’s content for generations, as reported by Blavity.

“That man, Theodore Geisel, is responsible for generations of wholesome, healthy, wonderful, creative content for children of all ages. So, I think we need to put things in perspective,” Burton said.

Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

Meanwhile, Burton is set to guest host “Jeopardy” this summer after fans pushed for him to take over as permanent host of the quiz show following the death of Alex Trebek.

The “Star Trek” star will close out the current 37th season the week of July 26-30.

Back in November, Burton fans created a Change.org petition calling for ABC to hire him as the new host of the network’s long-running game show.

“Between hosting 21 seasons of the educational Reading Rainbow, playing the brainiac engineer Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: the Next Generation, and filling the roll of Kunta Kinte in the ever important mini-series Roots, LeVar Burton has inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds,” the petition states. “This petition is to show Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and producers Mike Richards and Harry Friedman just how much love the public has for Burton, and how much we’d all love to see him as the next host of Jeopardy!”

After it was confirmed last month that Burton scored the gig, the actor and beloved host of the PBS show “Reading Rainbow,” expressed his delight on Twitter.

“THANK YOU… to all y’all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time,” he wrote.