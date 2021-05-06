Jaleel White Reveals He ‘Was Not Welcomed‘ by ‘Family Matters’ Cast [VIDEO]

*All-new episodes of TV One’s original, docu-series’ “UNSUNG” and “UNCENSORED” continue this Sunday, May 9. UNSUNG leads the night with R&B singer Lyfe Jennings at 9 p.m. ET/8C, immediately followed by “UNCENSORED” with comedic actor Jaleel White at 10 p.m. ET/9C.

White is best known for his beloved Steve Urkel character on “Family Matters,” which ran for nine seasons. However, the 44-year-old actor says in his “UNCENSORED” episode that the original main cast didn’t welcome him with open arms.

“I was not welcomed to the cast at all. They know what it was,” White said in his interview on TVOne’s Uncensored. “I didn’t think anything of it, being cast to be on Family Matters, because it was supposed to be a guest spot, one and done.”

In the trailer shared by TVOne, White also touches on his relationship with late actress Michelle Thomas, who played Urkel’s girlfriend, Myra, on the series.

“Michelle Thomas became a very special person,” White says in the clip. “I literally can’t say her name without crying.”

White’s Uncensored interview comes weeks after he launched a new cannabis line called ItsPurpl through his partnership with 710 Labs. We previously reported, White and the brand will produce variations of the popular Purple Urkle cannabis strain, inspired by his Steve Urkle character. The line launched on April 20 and is only available at dispensaries in California.

White said he was inspired to enter the cannabis space after seeing bootlegged pics of Steve Urkle on cannabis products.

“It’s been years really. More than five at least. Friends and family always thought it was funny to send me bootlegged pics of myself featured on cannabis products in dispensaries across the country,” he explained to Forbes. “A childhood friend from the second grade is the person I credit with making sure I went about things the right way. Every few months since at least 2016, a new businessman would come along with ideas that felt very exploitative of the Urkel character legacy and money-minded. My pal Sean would shut them down like a protective big brother. Only one other thing has taught me more patience than this process of getting to market, and that’s parenting my daughter, Samaya.”

